Man makes off with cash after robbing Walnut Creek bank Saturday

CBS/Bay City News Service

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the man they say robbed a downtown bank Saturday morning.

Police were called at 11:39 a.m. to PNC Bank at 1101 S. California Blvd. for a reported hold-up alarm.

PNC Bank in Walnut Creek
Officers said the suspect passed a note to a bank employee demanding money and saying he had a gun. The suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of police, who couldn't find him after an extensive search, Walnut Creek police said on social media.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 6'1" to 6'2" tall, 180-200 pounds, wearing a black knitted cap, white facemask, sunglasses, black jacket, light colored pants and white and blue shoes.

No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Walnut Creek police (925) 943-5844 or the anonymous tip line at (925) 943-586

First published on May 7, 2023 / 10:36 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

