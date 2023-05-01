Man assaulted, pistol-whipped, shot during robbery attempt in San Rafael Canal neighborhood

SAN RAFAEL -- A man was brutally assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt in San Rafael Sunday evening and police are looking for three suspects in the attack.

San Rafael Police said at about 9:45 p.m., dispatchers received calls of shots being fired in the area of Hoag Street and Mill Street in the city's Canal neighborhood.

Officers who responded found the victim who had been shot in the foot. After interviewing the victim and witnesses, it was learned that the victim had been walking along the street when he was approached by three male suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun, threatened the victim, and demanded his wallet.

After the victim said he didn't have a wallet, the suspect became upset and pistol-whipped the victim in the face, police said. All three suspects then began to hit and kick the victim, who eventually was able to start running away. Police said as the victim fled, the suspect began shooting at him, with one of the gunshots striking the victim in the foot.

The suspects then ran away and were last seen running on Mill Street, police said. The victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries which were not life-threatening.

Police asked members of the public for help in identifying the suspects. The suspect who shot the victim was described as a male Hispanic adult, slim build, around 20 to 22 years old, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and white shoes. The other two suspects were described simply as wearing gray sweats.

"It is important for us to protect the community by taking these suspects into custody and off the streets," said San Rafael Police Lt. Todd Berringer in a press statement. "Nobody should have to walk home in fear that something like this will happen again. We are asking the public to contact us if they know who the involved individuals are."

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.

