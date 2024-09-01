Man arrested in San Francisco following bizarre, rolling crime spree across city

SAN FRANCISCO -- In San Francisco Sunday evening a man was under arrest after police said he went on a crime spree throughout the city.

The alleged series of offenses began Sunday morning with reports of a stabbing on Broderick Street where police found a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital but a suspect was seen driving away from the scene southbound towards Fell Street.

Police say that suspect was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes across the city as well. One of them took place outside Brioche Bakery at 1640 Haight Street.

Surveillance video showed a car knocking over a man and dog on Haight Street in San Francisco Sunday. Via KPIX

Surveillance video showed a car knocking over a man and dog at the side of the street. The car can be seen backing up and driving off just as the victim starts to get up.

A cafe employee told KPIX both the man and his dog sustained some bruises but were mostly unharmed.

From there, police say they found the suspect's car in the Mission District near Dolores Park. When an officer tried to make contact, the suspect rammed the patrol car.

Police chased after him for several blocks until he exited the car at Carson and Douglass streets in the Castro District.

Video from Citizen App showed a police department tactical vehicle blocking off that area.

Police say the suspect climbed a tree a block away but eventually climbed down and was arrested. The suspect was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Charges are pending.