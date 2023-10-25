Watch CBS News
Man arrested in September fatal shooting near San Jose flea market

San Jose police on Wednesday announced an arrest in a fatal shooting near the Capitol Flea Market last month.

Javier Yanez, a 40-year-old San Jose resident, was arrested last Friday in connection with the fatal shooting reported shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the area of E. Capitol Expressway and Monterey Highway in South San Jose, police said.

Officers arrived in the area and found a man who had been shot and died at the scene. His name was not released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as of Wednesday.

Investigators identified Yanez as the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody Friday in San Jose. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jorgensen of the San Jose police homicide unit at 4117@sanjoseca.gov, 4090@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.

