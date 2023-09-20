Update: Man dies in shooting on Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police are seeking information leading to a suspect after a man was found fatally shot along Capitol Expressway in South San Jose on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:50 p.m. officers were called to the expressway near Monterey Road. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

No suspects have been identified. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police said Wednesday that the shooting is the city's 27th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jorgensen of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.