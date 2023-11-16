Man arrested in connection to the death of Jewish protester in Los Angeles area

Man arrested in the death of a Jewish protester in Thousand Oaks Man arrested in the death of a Jewish protester in Thousand Oaks 01:23

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 69-year-old pro-Israel protester.

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, age 50 of Moorpark, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

Paul Kessler died earlier this month after being injured during an alleged fight with pro-Palestinian protesters during a rally in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities said the alleged battery happened around 3:20 p.m. on November 5 at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard, where both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests were taking place. Witnesses told investigators that a man struck Kessler before he fell and hit his head on the ground.

Kessler was "struck in the head by a megaphone wielded pro-Palestinian protester," according to the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles. Kessler was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries the next day.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office classified his death as a homicide.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to reach out to the sheriff's office at (805) 384-4745. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.