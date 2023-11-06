Watch CBS News
69-year-old killed during dueling protests over Israel-Hamas conflict

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A 69-year-old man died after getting into an altercation while two sides rallied over the Israel-Hamas conflict Sunday afternoon.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office identified the 69-year-old man as Paul Kessler. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles described him as an "elderly Jewish man." They claimed a pro-Palestinian protestor struck him with a megaphone during an "antisemitic crime."

"Violence against our people has no place in civilized society," the Jewish Federation said in a statement. "We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it."

Deputies said the alleged battery happened at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard, where simultaneous pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests were taking place. Witnesses told investigators that a counter-protester struck Kessler before falling and striking his head on the ground. 

He was taken to the hospital where he died a day later. 

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office classified his death as a homicide. Deputies said they are actively investigating the incident and have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime. 

Investigators urge anyone with information to reach out to the sheriff's office at (805) 384-4745. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. 

Video and pictures of the incident can be anonymously sent to the VCSO here.

