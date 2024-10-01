Man arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Hayward domestic violence incident

A Hayward man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife following a police investigation into her death which was originally deemed suspicious, authorities said.

Hayward police said the incident happened Sept. 23 near the 27000 block of Eucalyptus Court in the neighborhood just south of Tennyson High School. A person called 911 after a family member at a residence indicated that something had happened inside the home, police said.

Officers arrived to find the victim, 47-year-old Tania Afanador, unresponsive and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found 47-year-old Alvaro Sierra injured from apparent self-inflicted lacerations, police said.

Sierra was taken to a hospital for treatment and was arrested on Saturday while still at the hospital recovering. On Sunday, Sierra was discharged and he was then booked at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on a murder charge, police said.

The circumstances surrounding Afanador's death were not disclosed. Police said Afanador and Sierra were legally married, lived together, and had no children.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Tania during this incredibly difficult time. The dedication of our entire department, from the detectives to supporting teams, was essential in solving this case," said Police Chief Bryan Matthews in a press statement. "Their diligent efforts in gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and working together led to the swift and safe apprehension of the suspect. Domestic violence is a tragic and often unreported crime. We strongly encourage anyone in an abusive situation to reach out for help. We are here to provide protection and connect individuals with the resources and support they need."

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Niedenthal at 510-293-7176.

The killing was Hayward's 12th homicide of 2024.