Major delays reported on BART Antioch-to-SFO airport line due to medical emergency

OAKLAND -- BART was recovering from major delays Monday afternoon on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions because of major medical emergency, the transit agency said.

The incident stopped trains between the Orinda and Rockridge stations at around 11:30 a.m. Monday. As of 12:31 p.m., BART was reporting delays of 20 minutes on the yellow line.

BART said the medical emergency was due to a BART employee needing assistance and that staff was assisting the employee in need.