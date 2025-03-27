Watch CBS News
Major crash in Oakley shuts down Main Street

Dave Pehling
A major traffic collision in Oakley Thursday morning completely shut down Main Street between Shady Oak Drive and Simoni Ranch for over two hours, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the city of Oakley account, the crash in the Contra Costa County town happened at around 10:30 a.m. Police did not provide any details regarding the collision as far as injuries or the number of vehicles involved, but it noted that there was no current threat to public safety.

Traffic on Main Street is expected to be shut down in both directions for at least three hours, with a possible reopening at 1:30 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid travelling through the area. Authorities later provided an update saying all lanes had reopened early shortly after 1 p.m.

