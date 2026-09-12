Major BART delays due to fire, power outage near Coliseum station

A week of major delays on Bay Area Rapid Transit continued on Saturday as the agency reported a fire and power outage near the Coliseum station on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., BART said an equipment problem was causing a delay on the Berryessa Line in the Richmond and Daly City directions because of an equipment problem on the track at Fruitvale station. Minutes later, the agency said there was a major delay on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions because of a fire near Coliseum station, the next station on the line.

At 6:29 p.m., BART reported that service had stopped between Fruitvale and Bay Fair due to an equipment problem on the track near Coliseum station. Minutes later, BART said another major delay was due to a power outage near the Coliseum station which halted service between Fruitvale and Bay Fair stations.

Pacific Gas and Electric said that the outage happened at 4:42 p.m. and involved a wire down across both BART and Union Pacific Railroad tracks near 6315 San Leandro Street in Oakland. The outage also left 10 PG&E customers without power, and the estimated time of restoration was 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, the utility said.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit was providing bus service to passengers traveling between Dublin/Pleasanton to Bayfair on bus 28. Those traveling between San Leandro and Oakland's 12th Street station were direct to use bus 1T, while passengers between San Leandro and Hayward could take buses 9, 28, 34, and 35.

Saturday's delays added to a week of multiple disruptions across the system attributed to equipment problems, including a fire at a substation near the Daly City station. The issues led to the suspension of Green Line between Berryessa and Daly City so crews could make repairs.

Repairs to aging infrastructure also prompted the weekend shutdown of service between Warm Springs and Union City stations.