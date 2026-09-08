BART delays stretch into evening commute as San Francisco stations close

BART was experiencing major delays across the system Tuesday evening, including the closure of several downtown San Francisco stations.

Initially, service on the Red Line was halted Tuesday afternoon, with equipment problems causing major delays systemwide during the evening commute, the agency said.

The agency reported trackside equipment problems at 2:48 p.m. near Daly City station and shortly after 4 p.m., Red Line service was canceled.

The issues worsened as the afternoon commute stretched into a long evening at BART stations.

At Embarcadero Station in San Francisco, trains did not pass through in either direction the Daly City or East Bay directions for more than 30 minutes between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

By 7:33 p.m., the East Bay train on the platform was emptied and passengers were asked to leave the station by BART police officers.

Police said Embarcadero, Montgomery and Powell St. stations had been shut down because of equipment problems and that other stations would likely be closed as well.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.