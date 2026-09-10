BART halts Green Line service for repairs after equipment issues, substation fire cause delays

BART announced that Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City has been suspended as crews make repairs after equipment issues and a substation fire led to delays.

In a statement early Thursday morning, the agency said the line has been suspended to help reduce train congestion between Daly City and Colma. All 50 BART stations remain open, and all other lines are running.

Update 9/10/26: BART crews continue to make repairs to train control equipment damaged by Tuesday night’s fire at a traction power substation near Daly City Station.



While there is service to all 50 stations and riders can travel everywhere in the system, there is currently no… — BART (@SFBART) September 10, 2026

Passengers who normally take the Green Line from San Francisco can take the Blue Line and transfer at Bay Fair to an Orange Line train to Berryessa, BART said. Meanwhile, Green Line passengers headed to San Francisco can take the Orange Line and transfer at Bay Fair to a San Francisco-bound train.

BART riders have endured multiple disruptions in recent days, which began with trackside equipment problems near Daly City around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at a substation near Daly City, which led to service being stopped between West Oakland and Daly City in both directions.

While service was fully restored late Tuesday night, riders dealt with additional issues on Wednesday. During the morning commute, equipment issues were reported near Daly City and West Oakland, along with an unrelated medical emergency on an SFO-bound train. In the afternoon, a PG&E power outage between Castro Valley and Dublin/Pleasanton led to major delays.

The cause of the substation fire is under investigation.