BART's services between Warm Springs, Union City halted this weekend to replace aging infrastructure

BART says services this weekend between the Warm Springs and Union City stations will not operate to replace aging infrastructure.

Riders can use free buses provided by AC Transit in the meantime. Buses will provide direct service between the two stops, as well as a hopper service that will stop at the Fremont Station. While there is no train service, the Fremont Station will be open for buses.

Delays of 30 to 40 minutes are expected throughout the area.

The Orange Line will make loops between Warm Springs and Berryessa, and northbound departure times will be 10 minutes earlier. The final two trips from Berryessa, scheduled for 11:38 p.m. and 11:49 p.m., are canceled.

Riders should take the train that departs at 11:10 p.m.

There are other disruptions to the weekend scheudle and include the Blue Line. Riders can check BART's Trip Planner for updated details.