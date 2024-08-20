Mail fraud ring busted in Santa Clara County; 12 suspects arrested

A dozen people were arrested in Santa Clara County over an alleged mail theft perpetrated by a fraud ring earlier this month, according to police.

The Santa Clara Police Department said that around 4:10 a.m. on Aug. 5, officers were alerted to a reported mail theft in the 1900 block of Hillebrant Place in Santa Clara. Investigators later found surveillance footage of the crime which showed someone fleeing the scene in a black Lexus.

Detectives found and surveilled the vehicle, police said. Patrol officers then pulled it over and detained its driver.

"The investigation revealed the suspect was associated with a major fraud ring specializing in mail theft, operating in Santa Clara County. (Burglary Arson Major-Fraud) detectives identified two fraudulently rented apartments where the suspects conducted their operation. Detectives obtained arrest warrants and search warrants for the suspects and their locations to disrupt and dismantle the operation," police said.

Then on Wednesday morning, detectives served search warrants in Santa Clara and San Jose. Nine suspects were nabbed. Detectives then executed another search warrant in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue at the Moreland Apartment complex in Santa Clara, where three suspects were also detained.

"A search of the apartment revealed large amounts of stolen mail, U.S. Postal mail keys, a U.S. Postal mail uniform, U.S. Postal mail locks, narcotics packaged for sales, electronic gambling machines, narcotics paraphernalia, body armor, notebooks containing Personal Identifying Information (PII), and suspected stolen property. The suspected stolen property included identification cards, checkbooks, passports, license plates, credit cards, and documents belonging to dozens of victims. All 12 suspects were arrested for outstanding felony warrants and other charges related to the possession of stolen property, narcotics, fraud, and resisting arrest," police said.



The suspects were identified as Ngoai Nguyen, 42; Melizza Hufana, 43; Raquel Tendencia, 34; Lim Vo, 30; Sean Finn, 43; Paolo Bartido, 39; Glenn Nguyen, 32; Vu Thi, 38; Dary Pech, 41; Christie Entac, 33; Eun Chong, 34; and Tiffany Terada, 42.

Anyone with information or potential evidence in connection with the reported mail theft at Hillebrant Place is asked to contact police at (408) 615-4818 or PBaldassari@santaclaraca.gov. Information can also be provided anonymously through (408)-615-4847.