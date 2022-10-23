Watch CBS News
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County town of Fortuna

HUMBOLT COUNTY -- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near the Humboldt County town of Fortuna late Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at around 11:16 a.m. and was centered just under 2.5 miles southeast of Fortuna with a depth of approximately 14.6 miles, according to the USGS earthquake website.

Fortuna quake map USGS

 Fortuna is a town south of Eureka and the California-Oregon border. It lies on the northeast shore of the Eel River about nine miles from where the river feeds into the Pacific Ocean.

According to the USGS website, 456 people reported feeling the earthquake. So far there have been no reports of damage.

