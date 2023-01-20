Watch CBS News
Local News

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale in Sonoma County

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:17

SONOMA COUNTY – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck far northern Sonoma County on Thursday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 5:18 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale, not far from the Lake Sonoma Recreation Area. The earthquake's depth was 2.7 miles.

The earthquake was largely felt in Sonoma County, based on visitor reports to the USGS website.

sonoma-cloverdale-quake-locator-011923.jpg
Map of magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck Sonoma County near Cloverdale on January 19, 2023. CBS

There are no reports of damage or injuries. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.