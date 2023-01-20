Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck far northern Sonoma County on Thursday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 5:18 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale, not far from the Lake Sonoma Recreation Area. The earthquake's depth was 2.7 miles.

The earthquake was largely felt in Sonoma County, based on visitor reports to the USGS website.

Map of magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck Sonoma County near Cloverdale on January 19, 2023. CBS

There are no reports of damage or injuries.