Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck far northern Sonoma County on Thursday evening.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 5:18 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale, not far from the Lake Sonoma Recreation Area. The earthquake's depth was 2.7 miles.
The earthquake was largely felt in Sonoma County, based on visitor reports to the USGS website.
There are no reports of damage or injuries.
