Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes east of Morgan Hill

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 hit in the South Bay early Friday afternoon.

According to the USGS report, the earthquake occurred at around 12:36 p.m. just over seven miles west of Morgan Hill in the area between Coyote Lake and Henry W. Coe State Park.

The temblor had a depth of approximately 4.28 miles and was felt by over 100 people, according to the USGS.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.