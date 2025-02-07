Watch CBS News
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes east of Morgan Hill

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 hit in the South Bay early Friday afternoon.

According to the USGS report, the earthquake occurred at around 12:36 p.m. just over seven miles west of Morgan Hill in the area between Coyote Lake and Henry W. Coe State Park.

The temblor had a depth of approximately 4.28 miles and was felt by over 100 people, according to the USGS.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

