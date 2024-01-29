Los Altos man, woman found dead during welfare check identified by coroner

The Los Altos Police Department and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office continue to investigate the deaths of two adults whose bodies were found after a welfare check.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Edith Avenue on Jan. 16 and once inside, police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman who were deceased.

On Tuesday, authorities released the identities of the pair. They are Los Altos residents Steven Hooper, 74, and Chris Cryer, 66.

The cause of death is still being investigated, pending toxicology reports.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Spillman at 650-947-2689 or sspillman@losaltosca.gov. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Los Altos Police Department tip line at 650-947-2774.