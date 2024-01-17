South Bay News

2 people found dead inside home in Los Altos

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/17/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/17/24 10:56

Two people were found dead in a Los Altos residence Tuesday, according to police.

At about 1:20 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Edith Avenue to carry out a welfare check. Once inside, police discovered the two bodies.

As of Tuesday night, the cause of death is unknown and the identities of the people have not been confirmed, police said.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the Los Altos Police Department at (650) 947-2770. To remain anonymous, please call the tip line at (650) 947-2774.   

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:15 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.