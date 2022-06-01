Local air quality officials extend Napa Valley advisory through Thursday

NAPA (CBS SF/BCN) – With smoke from a wildfire continuing to fill Napa Valley's skies, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) announced Wednesday that it's extended its air quality advisory through Thursday.

The air district originally issued the advisory on Tuesday evening as the wildfire, called the Old Fire, spread – as of Wednesday morning, it was 570 acres and 15% contained.

The first advisory was for the North Bay as a whole but has been pared down to just Napa County.

Isolated pockets of elevated air pollution levels are possible near the fire, but are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard, the district said.

BAAQMD is quick to note that this is not a Spare the Air alert, but smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present in the valley through Thursday.

"If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside."

Check the BAAQMD website for air quality readings.