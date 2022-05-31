Wildfire erupts in Napa County; evacuations ordered along Old Soda Springs Road

NAPA (CBS SF) -- A wildfire burning in Napa County quickly grew to 120 acres Tuesday afternoon, forcing residents from their homes on Old Soda Springs Road near the Silverado Country Club.

Old Fire burning near Soda Springs Road in Napa County Napa Fire

Cal Fire's LNU division hurried crews and bulldozers to the scene to battle the flames in the wooded and brush covered area. They also called in help from nearby departments and aerial tankers were also making water and retardant drops.

Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz told KPIX his deputies were going house to house along the sparsely populated Old Soda Springs Road to make residents were evacuating.

"It's not a densely populated area," he said. "We have about 20 deputy sheriffs going up and down the mountain facilitating those evacuations. We also have our animal rescue teams on standby."

"They have significant air and ground resources," he added of the firefighting effort. "We have the CHP also helping at the road closure at Silverado Trail. As we get updates, the evacuation orders will get lifted or expanded depending on the firefighting efforts."

At the time the fire ignited, a Red Flag Warning was in place in nearby Solano County. The winds were gusty, humidity levels low and the brush tinder-dry from months of drought.

"50 acres with structures threatened," Cal Fire tweeted of the blaze which began around 3:30 p.m. "Evacuations ordered from 1300 Old Soda Springs Rd to the end."

By 5:45 p.m. Cal Fire said the blaze -- named the Old Fire -- had grown to 120 acres and was just 5 percent contained.

Heavy plumes of smoke hovered over the areas.

This is a developing story. Will be updated.