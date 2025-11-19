Livermore man provides rodeo thrills for children with developmental disabilities

For the last 32 years, a Livermore man has kept a decades-old rodeo tradition alive for children living with developmental challenges.

The thrills of the rodeo are courtesy of Donnie Perry and his volunteers. He and his team lead the activities for children with special needs as part of a weekend camp hosted by the Exceptional Needs Network in Livermore.

"When you see the smiles on their faces, that's what makes the whole thing worth it," Perry said.

Participants get a taste of the signature event that Perry organizes each year, called the Lil' Pardners Rodeo. Forty children aged 5 to 17 years old with developmental challenges participate in a free, all-day mini rodeo that's designed just for them.

With the help of more than 100 volunteers, the children ride horses, meet rodeo queens, and feel like a cowboy or cowgirl for a day.

It's so meaningful Perry can barely lasso in his emotions when talking about it.

"It's hard to find things that they can do and do safely," Perry said. "Everybody wants to be a cowboy or cowgirl at some point in their lives. This is a way we can make that dream come true."

Perry took the helm of Lil' Pardners 32 years ago. It's sponsored by the nonprofit Livermore Rodeo Foundation in partnership with the Livermore Stockmen's Rodeo Association and other community groups.

Association president Sara Eads-Kendro tips her hat to Perry and his dedication.

"It's in his heart. It's something he's driven to do," Eads-Kendro said. "We're just so lucky to have him."

The Lil' Pardners Rodeo happens the second weekend of June during the Livermore Rodeo. The children and their families get to a free lunch that's prepared just for them, and they can stay to watch the adult rodeo performances.

Planning the children's rodeo is no small undertaking. Perry's own family volunteers, including his 28-year-old son Joshua, who lives with Down Syndrome.

"I was doing this five years before my son was born. It's always been something that's been close to me," Perry said. "And we figure when our own son was born, God looked down one day and said, 'You know what? Here's a family that loves taking care of people like this. We're gonna give him to them.'"

At the weekend camp, participants like Torin Wallace get roped into trying new things.

"It's something I never did before. Now that I did it, it felt good," said Wallace.

Laura Peters with the Exceptional Needs Network says it feels good watching kids create heartwarming memories.

"They just feel like they belong and aren't being judged and looked at differently," Peters said. "They're just being themselves. That's all we ever want."

Perry has helped other rodeos stage similar events so more children can ride the magic of Lil' Pardners.

"I think of all of them as my own kids. I think of them as mine," he smiled. "I got 40 extra kids that day, and I want it to be perfect for all of them.