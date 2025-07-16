Livermore police make arrest in July 4 weekend drive-by shooting

A Livermore man has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place over the July 4 holiday weekend, authorities said.

According to Livermore Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 2 a.m. on July 5. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Livermore man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Investigators said they believed the shooting was gang-related.

In an update on Tuesday, police said they arrested 25-year-old Jesus Andrade of Livermore in connection with the shooting as he was leaving his home on July 8. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Andrade was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of shooting from a vehicle and assault with a firearm. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has since filed charges in the case.

The shooting was among several violent incidents that took place in Livermore on the morning of July 5. Officers also responded to a reported fight involving 30 people near the intersection of Chestnut and North "I" streets and a knife assault in the same area.

Police said they also responded to more than 90 fireworks-related calls that night.

"I want to thank all the officers and dispatchers who worked last night to manage an exceptionally high call volume while continuing to prioritize public safety," Police Chief Jeramy Young said at the time.