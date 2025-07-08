July 4 weekend in Livermore marred by large fight, knife assault, drive-by shooting

Police in Livermore are investigating after multiple violent incidents that took place over the July 4 holiday weekend, including a fight involving dozens of people, a knife assault and a drive-by shooting.

Officers said that the violent incidents took place within a two-hour span early Saturday.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Chestnut Street and North "I" Street following reports of a fight involving about 30 people near the intersection. A witness told officers that a man with a gun was seen running toward Chestnut Street and North Livermore Avenue.

Officers said they were able to locate the suspect. After establishing a perimeter, the suspect was found hiding in a nearby backyard and a handgun was recovered.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male Livermore resident, was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

Police said there were no reports of serious injuries from the incident.

About a half hour later, officers were called to the same area after reports of a man who had been assaulted with a knife. Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not cooperative with officers.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a drive-by shooting. Police said a man in his 20s sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police did not release information about a suspect.

Along with the above incidents, police said they responded to more than 90 fireworks-related calls that night.

"I know the widespread use of illegal fireworks continues to frustrate many in our community, including public safety personnel," Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Young added, "I want to thank all the officers and dispatchers who worked last night to manage an exceptionally high call volume while continuing to prioritize public safety."