5 teens arrested following Livermore shooting, Central Valley high-speed pursuit

Police in Livermore released details Thursday about the arrests of five teens following a shooting believed to be gang-related and a high-speed pursuit late last month.

According to a statement from the department, officers were called to Chestnut and North "I" streets on reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a dispute between a group of juveniles in a vehicle and two other teens, ages 15 and 16. Police said the suspects exited the vehicle and chased the victims over a fence.

During the chase, one of the suspects was armed with a hatchet and threw it at the victims. Afterwards, a confrontation took place and at least one shot was fired.

The suspects drove off in an Infiniti with no license plates. No injuries were reported.

Police said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Following the incident, investigators used witness statements and surveillance footage to identify four suspects and obtain arrest warrants.

That evening, an off-duty Livermore Police officer spotted the suspect vehicle, notified other officers, and followed it into Tracy. A helicopter with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office then tracked the vehicle into Stockton.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver led them on a high-speed pursuit, reaching 140 mph on Interstate 5 near March Lane in Stockton. Authorities said the pursuit headed back towards Tracy.

The pursuit ended on Interstate 205 west of Tracy, after the vehicle was disabled with the use of spike strips. Four teens inside the vehicle were taken into custody, three of whom were connected to the Livermore shooting, according to officers.

Police said the remaining suspect in the shooting was arrested during an unrelated incident of disturbing the peace.

All five teens arrested range in ages from 15 to 17 years of age. Three of the suspects are from Livermore, one is from Pleasanton and one is from Stockton.

The suspects face multiple felony charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the suspects could face additional charges in San Joaquin County.

The five are being held at the Alameda County Juvenile Hall. Their names have not been released due to their ages.