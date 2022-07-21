Livermore brush fire backs up traffic on eastbound Highway 580

LIVERMORE -- A fire in Livermore burned vegetation near Interstate Highway 580 Thursday, causing a significant backup on the eastbound afternoon commute.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the fire was burning about five acres along eastbound I-580 just past the N. Livermore Ave. exit.

As of 3:22 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a severe traffic alert with at least two right lanes out of six lanes blocked. There was no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

Earlier, KCBS Radio reported fire crews had closed one right lane approaching the exit.

UPDATE: #Livermore eastbound #I580 approaching the N. Livermore exit is backing up because fire crews have closed the right lane to tackle a brushfire near the freeway. #CHP has issued a Special Traffic Advisory for delays. Photo credit: #Caltrans #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/7Nj561coNr — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) July 21, 2022

Eastbound 580 traffic was backed up some 14 miles to Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.