Attempted murder suspect arrested in Livermore after trying to escape on bicycle

A 19-year-old wanted for a 2024 attempted murder was arrested last weekend in Livermore, police said.

In a social media post, the Police Department said an officer was patrolling near Pine Street and Rincon Avenue on July 19 when he spotted a young man known to have a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing last year.

The suspect fled on a bicycle after the officer initiated a stop, and other officers responded and set up a perimeter, police said.

Officers ultimately found the suspect, identified as Livermore resident Adan Parra-Ruiz, on Chestnut Street and he was taken into custody.

Parra-Ruiz was booked on the outstanding warrant and for resisting arrest, police said.