Lick Observatory still trying to mitigate damage after extreme wind event

Nearly three weeks after severe winds damaged an iconic observatory in the mountains near San Jose, crews are still focused on emergency mitigation efforts.

The Lick Observatory's shutter was damaged in the early Christmas morning storm, which brought wind gusting up to 114 miles per hour. Half of the shutter on the 140-year-old Great Refractor dome was torn loose, with some debris falling onto the Great Hall.

University of California officials say the Great Refractor telescope wasn't damaged, but its lenses and electrical systems were exposed to rain and moisture.

Damage mitigation efforts are continuing at the Lick Observatory. University of California

Crews immediately started work to cover up the dome and the drying process is crawling along.

Once that drying process is complete, university officials say they'll be able to do a more detailed damage assessment.

Officials say it's still uncertain if the multi-ton shutter can be salvaged.

The observatory, which was originally built in the late 1800s, has been closed to the public since the extreme wind event.