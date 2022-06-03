San Jose middle school aide accused of lewd acts with 13-year-old girl

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a worker at Sylvandale Middle School in San Jose for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on campus.

San Jose police said the victim told her parents on May 26 about the alleged assault that happened at school the week before. She identified the suspect as Aeneas Jailin Brown, 20, who works as a librarian media aide at the school.

Aeneas Jailin Brown San Jose Police Department

On Wednesday, police arrested Brown in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.

Anyone with information on the alleged incident or other similar incidents were asked to contact police Detective Gutierrez #3623 at (408) 537-1379 or at 3623@sanjoseca.gov.