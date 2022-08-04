1 dead, 12 infected following Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County

NAPA – At least one person has died and a dozen people have been infected following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, health officials said.

According to health officer Dr. Karen Relucio, at least 12 county residents have been diagnosed and hospitalized with the bacterial infection since July 11. One person has died from the outbreak, who was only identified as a person over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease.

Legionnaires' disease is contracted by breathing in aerosolized water containing Legionella bacteria, which can grow in warm water. The aerosolized water can come from cooling towers providing air conditioning to large buildings, along with hot tubs, cooling misters, decorative fountains and plumbing systems.

Relucio said a preliminary investigation found high levels of legionella bacteria in a sample taken from a cooling tower at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley hotel in Napa. Health officials said none of the cases so far involved people who had stayed or visited the hotel.

"Our joint investigation team continues to work with Embassy Suites staff to remediate the source of exposure," Relucio said. "Finding Legionella in one water sample is an important piece of the puzzle, but we must continue to investigate other cooling towers and water sources in the outbreak area, as it is common to find more than one source."

The hotel has since taken the cooling tower offline. Officials are continuing to identify additional sources of the bacteria.

"Although Legionnaires' disease is a rare infection, this is a reminder that the bacteria that cause it are common in nature and can be found in man-made water systems," Relucio went on to say. "This means it's very important for owners and managers of water systems that can create aerosols to take steps to prevent Legionella from growing and spreading in water systems."

Health officials urged anyone living or working in Napa who have flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing should contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible.

People at high risk for Legionnaires' disease include those 50 and older, cigarette smokers, people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems. The disease is not spread from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics if found early.

To prevent the spread of the bacteria, residents are being urged to flush faucets and showerheads that have not been used recently. Devices that use water, such as humidifiers, respiratory therapy devices, water heaters and hot tubs, should be cleaned and disinfected.