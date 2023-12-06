Suspect in shooting at Las Vegas university is dead and at least 3 were injured, police say

Active shooting at UNLV in Las Vegas Active shooting at UNLV in Las Vegas, suspect dead, police say 20:08

Las Vegas police on Wednesday said there appear to be multiple victims in a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Police said the suspect was dead.

"The suspect has been located and is deceased," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media, after earlier saying, "The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units."

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday afternoon that there were at least three victims and that the number could change.

"Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more," McMahill wrote on social media.

The university asked people to continue to shelter in place as police evacuated buildings one at a time. "Police Services continues to respond and clear buildings systematically," the university wrote on social media.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, McMahill said there was no further threat to the community. He confirmed that one suspect was "down" but that police did not know the suspect's motive.

Multiple victims were transported to area hospitals, McMahill said. "This is still a very active and dynamic scene," he added.

A spokesperson for Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center confirmed the center had received one patient from the shooting incident.

People leave campus with raised hands following reports of a shooting at the University of Nevada campus of Las Vegas, Dec. 6, 2023. From video obtained by Reuters

A reunification center for families unable to get ahold of their loved ones has been opened at the campus's North Hall, Clark County Fire Chief John C. Steinbeck said at the news conference.

A federal law enforcement official told CBS News the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding and offering assistance with the investigation to the metropolitan police.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, police tweeted that they were "responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon."

The university's media relations department confirmed the active shooter situation, saying that alerts have gone out to the campus.

The university also wrote on social media that police were responding to additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union.

University police were responding to the situation as well.

UNLV and all public colleges and universities statewide will be closed for the remainder of the day, the university said.

"My office is in constant communication with @LVMPD, @unlv, and all emergency response partners," Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote on social media.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the news "tragic and heartbreaking."

"Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation," she wrote.

University president Brian Sandoval said this was "an unimaginably sad and shocking day for our entire state."

"We send our deepest sympathies and our thoughts are with the families of the multiple victims of this terrible tragedy. Today and in the days to come we are all Rebels," Sandoval wrote on social media.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.