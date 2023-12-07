UNLV shooting victims identified. Here's what we know.

Authorities have identified the three victims killed during Wednesday's shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus.

On Thursday, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner identified two of the victims as Cha Jan Chang, 64, a professor at the university, and Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, an assistant professor.

Chang, who was also known as Jerry, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Velez died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner said.

Authorities have identified the third victim but are waiting to notify the next of kin. According to two law enforcement sources, the third victim was also not a student.

The shooter opened fire on the fourth floor of the UNLV business school, killing the three victims and seriously wounding a fourth. The suspect was killed by officers who rushed to the scene.

"On behalf of the office, our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those impacted by this tragic event," the medical examiner said in a statement.

The suspected gunman, identified by police as Anthony Polito, 67, was a long time business professor who apparently sought a professor position at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and was denied. Investigators have not yet established a definitive motive as to what triggered the event but are working on the theory that being denied the position was a factor, the law enforcement officials said.

On Thursday investigators were searching the suspect's apartment in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, under a court authorized warrant, and had apparently removed electronic devices as potential evidence, the law enforcement officials said.

Pat Milton and Andy Triay contributed reporting.