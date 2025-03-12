Large downed tree in Alamo closes Danville Boulevard in both directions

Crews in Alamo are working to clear a large downed tree that fell near the intersection of Danville Blvd. and Orchard Ct. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The tree fell shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to CBS News Bay Area chief meteorologist Paul Heggen, who took video of the incident. The wind was both visible and audible in the clip that he shot on his phone and sent to the newsroom.

He noted that the tree came down on someone's work truck, but added that there were no injuries reported.

The incident happened during the atmospheric river storm system that arrived earlier Wednesday. The system brought with it strong, southerly winds accompanying rain that was heavy at times, creating what the San Francisco office of the National Weather Service described as "nasty conditions outside."

The Contra Costa County office of the California Highway Patrol posted on social media about the downed tree. Authorities said that all northbound and southbound lanes of Danville Blvd. were blocked at the Orchard Ct. roundabout.

Both CHP and Contra Costa Fire responded to the scene. County Roads crews are working to remove the tree and additional hazards. Officials said they were uncertain how long the roadway would be closed and advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.