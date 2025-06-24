DoorDash executive, Bay Area residents among Lake Tahoe boating accident victims

A San Francisco resident and DoorDash executive, along with his Peninsula-based parents, were among the eight victims who died in a boating accident on Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released the names of all the victims who were on a powerboat that capsized Saturday during a sudden storm on the lake near D.L. Bliss State Park. Among them was 37-year-old Josh Pickles, DoorDash global head of strategic sourcing and procurement, and his parents, 73-year-old Terry Pickles and 71-year-old Paula Bozinovich of Redwood City.

The other victims were identified as:

Peter Bayes, 72 years old, from Lincoln, CA;

Timothy O'Leary, 71 years old, from Auburn, CA;

Theresa Giullari, 66 years old, from Honeoye, NY;

James Guck, 69 years old, from Honeoye, NY;

Stephen Lindsay, 63 years old, from Springwater, NY.

Washoe County Sheriffs conduct a search at D.L. Bliss State Park after a weekend incident in which a boat capsized, killing several people, on Monday, June 23, 2025, in Lake Tahoe, Calif. Brooke Hess-Homeier / AP

Initially, authorities said that six people died, two were rescued, and two others were missing. A Coast Guard search was suspended Sunday morning, and on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said the body of one missing boater had been recovered Sunday evening. The last person unaccounted for was found dead Monday afternoon, the office said.

"The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were lost and all those who have been affected by this tragic event," the office said in a statement Tuesday.

Pickles's widow, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, released the following statement on Tuesday.

"We are devastated by this tragedy. "We lost my loving husband Josh Pickles, his parents Terry Pickles and Paula Bozinovich, and Uncle Peter Bayes, as well as friends in this tragedy. "No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake. Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe. "We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, regional law enforcement and fire agencies in Washoe and San Joaquin, local lifeguards, and all the first responders in the search and rescue effort. We are profoundly thankful for their help in the tragic situation."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague, Josh Pickles. Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," said DoorDash chief financial officer Ravi Inukonda in a statement to CBS News Tuesday. "During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him. The loss of Josh is immeasurable. We miss him deeply and will carry his memory with us always. Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him. We are working to support them through this incredibly difficult time."

The sudden storm that capsized the powerboat was accompanied by 8-foot waves and 40 to 45 mph winds in the area, with the conditions changing from sunny weather within 45 minutes, according to Coop Cooper, manager of the Camp Richardson marina, just south of D.L. Bliss State Park.

"I have never seen anything like this in Lake Tahoe," Cooper said.

Pickles's family spokesman, Sam Singer, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Pickles and Sugar-Carlsgaard have a 7-month-old daughter and the couple split their time between homes in the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. Sugar-Carlsgaard, a senior executive assistant to the CEO of Airbnb, stayed ashore to care for their child, Singer told the Chronicle.

Saturday's boating accident is believed to be the deadliest in Lake Tahoe's recent history and the deadliest in California since the 2019 fire aboard the dive boat Conception off of Santa Cruz Island southwest of Santa Barbara. Thirty-four people on board the Conception died, while five crewmembers survived. Many of the victims were from the Bay Area.