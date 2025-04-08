Body found in Lake County identified as Napa woman who went missing

A woman's body found in Lake County last year has been identified as a Napa resident and authorities said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The body found on May 27, 2024 in Rodman Slough near North Lakeport has been identified as 62-year-old Ellen Adams, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. A cause of death has not been determined.

Previously Adams' name had been withheld and only next of kin were notified of her death. Authorities said Tuesday they are now hoping someone will come forward with more information, and a reward is being offered by the family, sheriff's spokesperson Lauren Berlinn said.

Ellen Adams of Napa, whose body was found in a slough near North Lakeport on May 27, 2024. Lake County Sheriff's Office

Three days before her body was found, Adams was seen about 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Robinson Rancheria Casino in Nice. Surveillance footage later showed her leaving the casino with a man in her white Kia Rio sedan about 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Detectives have already identified and interviewed the man and don't believe he's connected to Adam's death.

After leaving the casino, the pair drove to the Rodman Slough, which authorities confirmed from witnesses who spoke with Adams.

On May 27, Adams' body was found in Rodman Slough and on June 2, her car was found abandoned near Pyle Road in nearby Nice.

Detectives have reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses, utilized license plate readers, collaborated with Crime Scene Investigators, and worked with other law enforcement agencies. They have also interviewed several witnesses who may have seen Adams between May 24 and May 27, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives were able to track Adams' movements through the afternoon of Saturday, May 25. However, the Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who had contact with or who saw her during the time period of May 24 to May 27, 2024 to come forward.

Adams' family is offering a reward to anyone who provides information that helps solve the case.

Those with information can call the Major Crimes Unit tip line at (707) 262-4088 or Sergeant Jeff Mora at (707) 262-4224.