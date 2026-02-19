Lafayette, Alamo bank robbery suspects linked to 3rd incident

Two robbery suspects arrested in Lafayette on Tuesday are wanted in multiple jurisdictions in Contra Costa County, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that deputies responded at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a bank robbery on Danville Boulevard in Alamo, north of Stone Valley Road. The suspect and vehicle descriptions, and a license plate number, were broadcast to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Shortly after, police officers in Lafayette who were searching for the vehicle witnessed an attempted robbery on Mt. Diablo Road near Moraga Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The suspect ran to a waiting vehicle, which fled toward Lafayette Circle, where police later found the unoccupied car parked.

Officers found and detained two suspects nearby and determined they were the suspects in the Lafayette attempted robbery and the Alamo robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were identified as Jarmaya Tillman, a 23-year-old from Antioch. and 20-year-old Allen Foster, whose city of residence was not disclosed.

(L-R) Jarmaya Tillman, Allen Foster Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Officers searched the backpack of one of the suspects and found a replica Glock firearm, the Sheriff's Office said.

Another police department in the area was investigating a similar incident just before the Alamo robbery, but the Sheriff's Office did not elaborate. During the suspect search, deputies were assisted by the police departments in Danville, Orinda, Moraga, and Concord.

Foster and Tillman were each booked on robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of conspiracy. Tillman was being held on $200,000 bail, while Foster's bail was set at $150,000.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with any information on this incident to contact investigators at (925) 313-2600. Tips can also be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us or left on voice mail at (866) 846-3592.