2 arrested following attempted Lafayette bank robbery, Alamo robbery

Police arrested two suspects in Lafayette following an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday and have linked them to another robbery in Alamo.

The Lafayette Police Department issued an alert at 2:20 p.m. urging people to avoid the area of Moraga Road, Brook Street and Lafayette Circle as officers searched for an attempted robbery suspect.

The alert indicated the person or persons were also involved in a robbery in Alamo. A subsequent alert from the department at 2:41 p.m. said that officers had detained two people.

No other subjects were outstanding, but police said officers were continuing to search the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.