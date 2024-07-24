2 killed after plane that departed from Sacramento McClellan Airport crashes near Eureka

2 people dead following plane crash near Eureka 2 people dead following plane crash near Eureka 01:20

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Authorities said two people have died after a small plane crash near the Kneeland Airport late Tuesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine Cessna 206 crashed around 11:30 a.m. after departing from Sacramento McClellan Airport.

Only two people were on board the plane when it crashed; the FAA said; both of those people have died. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people as 60-year-old Thomias Edward Smith and 49-year-old Gabriel Joshua Kulp.

Cal Fire officials have confirmed that the two people killed were contractors with Amentum Aviation, which Cal Fire said is a third-party contractor that services its aircraft. Cal Fire said the two Amentum workers—a pilot and a mechanic—were traveling to the Kneeland Airport to service a helicopter when they crashed.

Amentum released a statement Tuesday saying:

"This is a very sad time for our Amentum family. We send our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and teammates of our fallen comrades. They are heroes who worked each day to save lives and property from devastating wildfires, and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers. Currently, we are collaborating closely with CAL FIRE and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident."

Exactly what caused the crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Kneeland Airport is located near the Humboldt County community of Kneeland, just east of Eureka.