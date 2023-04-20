Kings, Bay Area rapper E-40 cite 'misunderstanding' for playoff arena ejection

E-40 removed from Kings-Warriors Game 1 E-40 removed from Kings-Warriors Game 1 00:45

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors fan rapper E-40 will likely be back in his familiar courtside seats in San Francisco's Chase Center Thursday night for Game 3 of the Golden State-Sacramento Kings NBA Western Conference first round playoff showdown.

On Wednesday, the Kings and the Bay Area hip-hop star who alleged "racial bias" for being kicked out of Game 1 at Sacramento Golden 1 Center said the situation resulted from an "unfortunate misunderstanding."

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, and the team put out a joint statement explaining what led to the rapper and fervent Warriors fan being ejected on Saturday night.

"After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night," the statement said.

"Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl "E-40" Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties."

The statement highlighted the Kings' history of promoting social justice and racial equality and said that E-40 will be welcomed back to the arena in the future.

E-40 is a prominent Warriors fan and was even part of the delegation that visited the White House earlier this season.

E-40 is known for his collaborations with other artists, including on songs such as "I Don't (Expletive) With You" with Big Sean, "Snap Yo Fingers" with Lil Jon and Sean Paul of YoungBloodZ, and "U And Dat" with T-Pain and Kandi Girl.