Kiely Rodni case: autopsy confirms body found in Sierra lake is missing 16-year-old

TRUCKEE -- An autopsy has confirmed the identity of a body found in a lake near Truckee as that of missing teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities said Tuesday.

The Nevada County and Placer County sheriff's offices posted the announcement on their Facebook pages Tuesday, saying they were in communication with the 16-year-old's family and offering their condolences.

Both offices said the investigation was ongoing and there was no other information as to the circumstances of her death.

Rodni was found in her submerged car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Monday. She went missing early on August 6 after last being seen at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people at a nearby campsite.

A volunteer dive team helping in the search for the missing teen found her vehicle submerged in 14 feet of water.

Search for Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake CBS

Before the volunteer dive team's announcement, law enforcement divers and swimmers with sonar and other equipment were not able to detect the car found at Prosser Lake.

Rodni's disappearance had triggered a massive search of the region by local, state and federal law enforcement officials and volunteers. At numerous press conferences, they told reporters they were treating the case as an abduction.

Investigators were able to gather more than 1,800 tips in the case including cell phone videos from the partygoers, but could not find any evidence of her leaving the party.

The family of Kiely Rodni issued the following statement after Monday's press conference:

We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks. We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today. Mr. Rogers famously told a story of "looking for the helpers" whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you.

While we accept this sadness cast under death's shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely's spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.

There are certain occasions when words fail. Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our souls.

In gratitude,

The Rodni-Nieman Family