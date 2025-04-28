Watch CBS News
Kamala Harris set to make first major speech since 2024 election loss at San Francisco event

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

CBS San Francisco

What's next for Kamala Harris?
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly set to make her first major speech since losing last fall's presidential election to Donald Trump, with a speech in San Francisco this week.

Politico reported Monday that Harris will deliver the keynote address at the 20th anniversary gala of Emerge America, a candidate training program that backs Democratic women. The gala is set to take place Wednesday evening at the Palace Hotel, according to the group's website.

A person familiar with the plans told the publication that she plans to deliver a sharp critique of the Trump administration, which is marking 100 days in office on Tuesday. Harris' speech will reportedly urge voters to push back on the administration's economic policies and what she is expected to cast as "ongoing treats to American institutions and global leadership."

Politico has previously reported that Harris is "seriously considering" a run for governor in 2026 to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has served since 2019 and is termed out. A bid for the governor's office would likely mean Harris would not run for president in 2028, which she is also considering.

Harris is set to decide on a potential gubernatorial run by the end of this summer.

