Kamala Harris says, "I'm not going anywhere"

Former Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris vowed earlier this month that she is not going anywhere. A new New York Times article aims to answer where she is going next and co-author Tyler Pager joins "America Decides" to discuss.
