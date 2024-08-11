Harris departs San Francisco after $12 million campaign fundraiser

SAN FRANCISCO -- Supporters called it a homecoming for Kamala Harris, her first trip back to San Francisco since securing the Democratic nomination.

The fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel Sunday afternoon was a who's-who event filled with a lot of tech billionaires, CEOs and politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom, state senator Nancy Skinner and Lateefah Simon who is running for Congress.

"Incredibility exciting and inspiring and kind of surreal for those of us who have known Kamala for a long time," said Steve Phillips, a friend and Harris supporter. "For those of us who have been on the journey, a lot of us haven't seen each other in a long time. So it's kind of like this big reunion and homecoming."

Phillips has known Harris for 25 years and supported her in the San Francisco District Attorney race and the State Attorney General seat.

"To be able to see her -- we haven't seen each other in years -- the warmth in her eyes and the greeting, In this context, it was actually very moving," Phillips recalled.

He said there's sense of pride for him and many old Bay Area friends to see Harris running for president.

"The room was very full, very enthusiatic. This is her home turf," said Tim Leach, a longtime Harris supporter.

Organizers said about 700 people attended the fundraiser. Ticket prices ranged from $3,300 to a half million dollars. Political experts said this visit is essentially a trip to the ATM. Since Harris is expected to win California easily, they said her visits in the state will mostly be fundraisers to collect money to spend in battleground states.

"We had the cheap Baja seats. We have the red bracelets on but, I'll tell you, it's worth not going on vacation," joked supporter Terry Leach.

Harris' campaign confirmed running mate Tim Walz did not come to the Bay Area. The two candidates had gone on a lengthy campaign tour in battleground states before Harris arrived in the Bay Area on Saturday night. Organizers said Harris talked to supporters for 30 minutes at the fundraiser.

"Nancy Pelosi introduced her and then (Harris) recognized Gavin Newsom and I think she spoke very much from her personal roots that they were elected together in San Francisco 20 years ago. And also they were behind the change in gay rights that started here and speaking to how that's under attack," said supporter Jim Fournier.

"She covered Roe vs. Wade. She covered economics. She covered domestic issues," added Patrick Mahoney.

Supporters and old friends said Harris has re-energized the Democratic Party. Phillips believes she will inspire young people to turn out in swing states.

"The enthusiasm is just off the charts and I'm quite optimistic it's going to propel her to the White House," Phillips said.

Organizers say Harris raised more than $12 million at this event before flying back to Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon.