Jury trial for Carlos Dominguez, suspect in Davis stabbings, set to start in April 2025

WOODLAND – A trial date has now been set for the suspect in the 2023 Davis stabbings that left two people dead and another person hurt.

Carlos Dominguez appeared in Yolo County court on Tuesday for the trial setting conference. According to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, it was decided that the jury trial against Dominguez has now been set to start on April 28, 2025.

Court proceedings were put on hold in June 2023 when it was revealed that Dominguez had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. However, in early 2024, Dominguez was found competent to stand trial and the proceedings continued.

Carlos Dominguez in Yolo County court on June 18, 2024. Sacramento Bee/Pool

In March 2024, Dominguez entered a not guilty plea to the charges he's facing: two counts of premeditated murder with deadly weapon enhancements, a third court of attempted murder with a deadly weapon enhancement, and two other case enhancements for special circumstances.

Dominguez's alleged victims were David Breaux, Karim Abou Najm, and Kimberlee Guillory, who survived the attacks that spanned several days.

Breaux, 50, was well known around Davis as the "Compassion Guy." The community has continued to honor his memory by dedicating the part of Downtown Davis where he was known to frequent as the Compassion Coroner.

Najm was a 20-year-old UC Davis student who was set to graduate just weeks after he was killed. His family has created an undergraduate research award scholarship in his memory.

Ahead of the jury trial, the DA's office says Dominguez will appear for a trial readiness conference on April 23, 2025. An early status conference is also set for Oct. 17, 2024.