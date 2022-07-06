'Join us in California': Newsom ads aimed at Florida voters may signal 2024 bid for presidency

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Political observers say California Governor Gavin Newsom is signaling that he has national political ambitions and may be eyeing a run for the presidency after airing political attack ads aimed at Florida voters.

"He is absolutely firing the first shot across the bow that he is looking to be viewed as a viable candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2024," says Shaun Fletcher, San Jose State University Professor of Public Relations.

The ads challenge Florida voters to either, "to join the fight or join us in California."

The path to a potential run for president, SJSU Political Science Professor Garrick Percival says, is complicated by President Biden's stated desire to run for a second term.

Percival says Newsom could position himself as an alternative to Biden who's saddled with a shaky economy, runaway inflation and sagging polls numbers.

"What he (Newsom) says matters and people pay attention to that. So, he could very well be laying the groundwork for a future presidential run. But a lot of it, of course, is going to depend on what President Biden decides to do," Percival said.

Gov. Newsom soundly beat back a Republican-led recall in California and is expected to win reelection for a second term in November.

But critics say the governor should focus on his current job before lobbying voters -- and especially out-of-state ones -- for a new job.

"I think he has the charisma quite frankly. And I think his focus has always been on national politics. And I don't begrudge him that," says Johnny Khamis, a candidate for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. "But solve the problems that we have here first."