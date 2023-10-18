Muslim, Jewish groups gather to call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire at San Francisco vigil

Jewish, Muslim groups call for ceasefire in Gaza at rally in San Francisco’s Dolores Park

Amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, different religious groups from the Bay Area are calling for a cease-fire.

Lulu Azzghayer held back tears thinking of innocent civilians being killed as Israel continued to launch missiles to target Hamas militants.

"We just want people to see that they're not forgotten, and we are fighting for them in every way that we can," said Azzghayer.

With candles lit, hundreds gathered in San Francisco's Dolores Park, hoping light will overcome a darkness that pervades in times of war.

"Seeing people from all over come together is something that gives us hope but what we really need right now is our government to say cease-fire enough is enough," said Azzghayer.

Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area joined groups like the Arab Resource & Organizing Center to show solidarity, and a plea for the bombings in Gaza to end.

"We can't allow our grief about the death of Israelis to become used as a weapon to murder Palestinians because that is not Jewish values," said Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area's Ellen Brotsky.

They're calling for an immediate cease-fire, saying the U.S. government is playing the wrong role.

"At the root cause of the violence in the Middle East is Israel's apartheid state and continuing occupation of the Palestinian people," said Brotsky.

Standing in the large crowd, Alba, a 3rd grader, searched for words to describe what she's praying for, in a part of the world that's so far away, but so close to her heart.

"Peace is, no violence. No violence anywhere," said Alba.

Whether it's in Israel, or in Gaza.

"If you can justify this you need to look in the mirror and ask 'Where is your humanity,'" said Azzghayer.

Jewish Voice for Peace is organizing a march in Washington D.C Wednesday to protest Congress and the White House as President Biden makes his way to Israel.



