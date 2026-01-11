Iranian-Americans rally in San Francisco, call for regime change in Iran

Cries for regime change in Iran echoed through San Francisco on Sunday afternoon as more than a thousand Iranian-Americans and supporters gathered in front of the Ferry Building to show solidarity with protesters overseas.

Demonstrators waved flags, chanted slogans, and sang songs in support of Iranians facing a violent government crackdown. Many said they believe regime change is the only path toward peace in Iran and stability in the Middle East.

"They're killing people. People don't have any guns. They are not armed. But Islamic Republic is armed and is killing people with machine guns," said Sherry, an Iranian-American demonstrator who asked that her last name not be used.

Sherry said she fears speaking out publicly — even in the United States — could endanger her family members who still live in Iran. She worries her sister and parents may have participated in recent protests and said she has been unable to contact them because of the media blackout imposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Human rights groups estimate government troops have killed hundreds of protesters in recent days.

"It's heartbreaking," Sherry said through tears. "I feel bad that I'm here safe. I'm just asking for help. Please, please help Iran. We want regime change. We don't want Islamic Republic of Iran."

The rally drew a large crowd demanding an end to what they described as decades of oppression. Demonstrators said daily life in Iran is tightly controlled by the government.

"The government is going to tell you what to listen, what to read, how you look like, how you cut your hair, what kind of clothing you can wear. It is everything, they're controlling everything," said Faz Saidy, an Iranian-American demonstrator.

While Iran has experienced previous large-scale protests and uprisings, many at Sunday's rally said they believe the current movement could be different. They cited years of political repression, mounting public anger, and worsening economic conditions marked by high inflation as key factors driving resistance.

"The people here really have hope that finally, after 47 years, we're going to be able to see freedom in Iran," said Iranian-American activist Samie Moazzami.

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike the Islamic Republic if more protesters are killed, a statement that drew mixed reactions internationally.

"We'll be hitting them very hard where it hurts," Mr. Trump said at the White House. "And that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts."

Many demonstrators at the San Francisco rally said they hope Trump and Israel will intervene.

"Imagine you're in a hole, somebody is holding a hand to you. Wouldn't you take it? I don't care, I don't ask him for his identity," said Iranian-American activist Daryoush Nafar.

Sherry said she moved to the Bay Area ten years ago to escape oppression, but still dreams of returning home.

"I do see it in my dreams, yes, I'm hoping that soon we all can go back to where we belong," she said.

Organizers of the rally said Sunday's demonstration was not a one-time event. They plan to continue organizing protests in the coming days and weeks to support demonstrators in Iran, saying they believe the end of the current Iranian regime may be near.