Interim San Francisco schools superintendent aims to bring stability to the district

The new interim head of the San Francisco Unified School District made her first public appearance Monday.

Mayor London Breed stood alongside State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and other local leaders to show support for Dr. Maria Su, the new interim superintendent.

Dr. Su takes over for Matt Wayne, who resigned under pressure Friday evening following backlash to his school closure plan.

Su said her priority is to bring stability to the district.

"I need to rebuild relationships with our families, with our teachers, with our educators, with our staff. We need to bring back trust and optimism to our schools."

The plans for school closures that were heavily protested by parents and teachers at several of the locations on the list are now on hold. About a dozen schools met the criteria for being closed or merged with other schools.

Wayne's resignation came just days after Breed issued a statement critical of the then superintendent and calling for the halt of the school closures.

Dr. Su previously served as Executive Director of the Department of Children, Youth and their Families. She was announced as the interim replacement at the same Friday meeting where Wayne's resignation was accepted. The San Francisco School Board will vote on her formal appointment Tuesday.

Su's first task will be to balance the budget by mid-December to prevent a state takeover of the district.