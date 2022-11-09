Incumbent Lisa Gillmor leading by just 53 votes in Santa Clara mayoral race

SANTA CLARA -- Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appeared on track late Tuesday to be reelected by just over 50 votes.

With 35 of 36 precincts in the city reporting, Gillmor held a tentative 50.1-percent to 49.8-percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 53 votes.

Click here for election results from Bay Area, California

Becker, a content moderator at an information technology company, ran against Gillmor, a real estate broker, for mayor in 2018 and was elected to the council in 2020.

In their 2018 contest, Gillmor beat Becker in a blowout with 74.2 percent of the vote.

Just under half of ballots countywide have been counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Clara County election officials plan to issue updated vote totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday.